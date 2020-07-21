Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

