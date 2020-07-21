Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $601,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,187,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $220,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.91.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $277.82 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.69.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

