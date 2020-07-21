Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 803,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

