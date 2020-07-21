Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

