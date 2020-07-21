Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 105,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

