Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $2,413,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.53 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $67,878.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $670,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

