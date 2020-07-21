Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

