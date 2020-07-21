Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.