Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,196 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

