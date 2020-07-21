Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

