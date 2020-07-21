Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 57.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

SBUX opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

