Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 15,614 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of GE opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

