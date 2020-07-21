Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 30,291 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

