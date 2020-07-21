Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,291 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $182,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,625,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $167,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $226,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $261.48 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $261.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

