THK CO LTD/ADR Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of THK CO LTD/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.72 million. THK CO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.87. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

