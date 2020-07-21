TheStreet Upgrades Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to “B-“

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Meritor has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $7,857,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Meritor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

