The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 Buys 30,500 Shares of Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) Stock

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 30,500 shares of Titan Logix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$10,717.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,363,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,641,695.95.

The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 30,500 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$10,931.20.

The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million and a PE ratio of -175.00. Titan Logix Corp has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

