Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

