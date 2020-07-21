Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.19.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,643.00 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,846.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,126.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.80, for a total value of $3,905,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.