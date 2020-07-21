Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale’s (TERRF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.13.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.