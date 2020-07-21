Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDY opened at $324.92 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.14 and a 200-day moving average of $334.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.75.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,030,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

