Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $11.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.