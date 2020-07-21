Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE TECK opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.13.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
