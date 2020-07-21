Teck Resources (TCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion.

