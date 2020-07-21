Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Team17 Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of TSVNF opened at $6.52 on Monday. Team17 Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.