Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Shares of TRP opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

