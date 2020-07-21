T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

