SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SSREY opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.64. SWISS RE LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

