SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIVB opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.25.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $39,879.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,267.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,192 shares of company stock worth $4,856,705 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

