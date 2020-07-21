SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Spotify’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Spotify in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spotify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.31.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $291.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Spotify by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

