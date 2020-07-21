SunTrust Banks Boosts Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $27.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ECHO. Loop Capital raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of ECHO opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $633.58 million, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

