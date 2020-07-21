Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion.

TSE SU opened at C$22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -127.03%.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

