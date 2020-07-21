Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SUI opened at $135.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

