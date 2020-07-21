Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $190.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

