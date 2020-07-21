Streamity (STM) Market Capitalization Tops $645,943.64

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. Streamity has a total market capitalization of $645,943.64 and $42.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamity has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One Streamity token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.04869763 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031833 BTC.

About Streamity

Streamity is a token. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,666,522 tokens. Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg . Streamity’s official website is stm.club

Buying and Selling Streamity

Streamity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

