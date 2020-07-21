Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 217.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $534.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

