Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,394,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,759,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

