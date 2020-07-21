Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $263,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.81.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $449.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.47. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.