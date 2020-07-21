Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

