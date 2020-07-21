Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,072.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.