Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,582 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.79. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

