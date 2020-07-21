Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,319 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,037,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Shares of CLX opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $232.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

