Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

