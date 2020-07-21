Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,936,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,697,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after purchasing an additional 119,177 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,541 shares during the period.

MGV stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $88.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

