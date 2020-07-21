Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 794,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.