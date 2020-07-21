Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

SFM opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.