Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $305,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,915 shares in the company, valued at $79,894,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,582 shares of company stock worth $119,765,789. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $658.21 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

