Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $281,000 in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $396.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.29.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.