Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $218,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

