Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

