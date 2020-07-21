Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,045 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

T opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

